Patrol steps up holiday weekend enforcement

Troopers arrested 845 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and issued 6,171 safety belt citations, both increases over 2016. Troopers also made 536 drug arrests and 150 felony apprehensions. In addition, 24 people lost their lives over the weekend in 22 crashes — an increase when compared to 2016. Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least four fatalities and 11 people lost their lives by not using a seatbelt or wearing a motorcycle helmet.

To view a PDF with local and statewide stats, click HERE.

A total of 33,166 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 17,789 non-enforcement stops. In Huron County, there were 394 traffic stops.

Troopers also provided assistance to motorists 3,543 times. The Labor Day reporting period began at midnight Friday, Sept. 1 and concluded at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.