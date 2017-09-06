logo

Huron County Jail

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 6, 2017

By NORWALK REFLECTOR STAFF • Today at 3:01 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Sept. 6, 2017:

Nicholas A. Lucian, 35, 413 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue -—Obstructing official business

Brooke A. Deak, 28, 65 Grove St. — Theft

Jacob G. Henderson, 28, 21 Parsons St. — Probation violation

Joshua E. Shields, 23, 7217 Nash Rd., Collins — Probation violation

Jon B. Sugaski, 53, 52 N. Foster St. — DUI over .17

Jay C. Thurston, 35, 80 Norwood Ave. — DUI

Nicole M. Zeigler, 25, 4414 Sherman-Norwich Road, Willard — DUI

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Thayne L. Fitch, 18, 3935 Fitchville River Road, Wakeman — Criminal trespassing

Sarra E. Moore, 30, 90 Walnut St. — Probation violation

