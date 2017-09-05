New inmates at the Huron County Jail, September 1-4, 2017.

Deanna M. Armstrong, 25, 35 Bouscay Ave. — Contempt
Frank R. Caso, 34, Station — DUI, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Lillian K. Denson, 20, 112 Clifton St., New London — Criminal Trespassing
Michael L. Griggs, 46, 863 Peru Olena Road — Probation violation
James Jones Jr., 48, 21 Valley Park Drive — Driving under financial responsibility suspension
Nicolle M. Kelley, 36, 95 N. Prospect St. — Contempt
Victoria G. Lewarn, 25, 144 Pearl Street., New London — Probation violation, endangering children, DUI
Orlando S. Mejia Jr., 25, 1200 Pin Oak Dr., Willard — Domestic violence
Jordan R. Mellon, 32, 147 Mckim St., Bellevue — Felonious assault
Lisa M. Miller, 25, 117 Thomas Dr., Bellevue — Complicity
Christian P. Norris, 47, 1 Evergreen Drive — Obstructing official business
Lynetta M. Selmy, 47, 32 Aster Court, New London — Contempt
Hollis L. Sexton Jr., 30, Toledo — Obstructing official business
Kelly J. Smith, 40, Sandusky — DUI
Bryan A. Springer, 22, 64 N. Prospect St. — Heroin trafficking, counterfeit controlled substances trafficking
Alyah J. Valliant, 22, 22 Elm St. — Persistent disorderly conduct
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Purity L. Blair, 29, 1680 Clinton Road, Collins — Contempt, disorderly conduction, probation violation
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault
David M. Fasanelli, 47, Westerville — Disorderly conduct
Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault
Luis M. Herrera, 29, 87 Parsons St. — DUI
Jessica L. Krauss, 21, Green Springs — Driving under suspension
Bryan J. Maxwell, 30, 25 Cline St. — Possession of marijuana, failure to disclose personal information, disorderly conduct, DUI
Tabatha M. Moore, 29, 112 Maplewood Drive, Bellevue — Drug trafficking
Charlotte K. Supers, 56, North Ridgeville — Criminal trespassing
Lucas S. Wolery, 58, 2407 Jennings Road, New London — Disorderly conduct (intoxication)
Raymundo Vargas, 23, 5144 U.S. 250 — Open container
James W. Wireman, 22, 15 Sycamore Drive — Probation violation