Man, 60, sentenced to life in prison for abducting, sexually assaulting college student

Cedric Murphy, 60, groped the woman and refused to let her out of his car while he was giving her a ride to campus Nov. 6, 2016, according to court records.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove found him guilty July 24 of kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition charges, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said.

Murphy will be eligible for parole in 10 years. If he is released, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender every three months for the rest of his life.

The woman was out with her friends and decided to walk home when Murphy drove up in an SUV. Murphy offered the woman a ride to campus, and she got into the SUV, according to court records.

Murphy began groping the woman, and he threatened to harm her if she got out of the SUV. The woman eventually opened a door and jumped out of the moving vehicle, court records show.

Investigators identified Murphy as a suspect, and his DNA was found on the woman, prosecutors said.

Murphy's criminal history includes a 1982 conviction for rape and a 1977 conviction for sexual assault, according to court records.

