Jail inmate dies after fight with deputies

Anthony Jones, 36, died about 10:30 p.m. at an area hospital. The Summit County Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

Jones and two Summit County sheriff's deputies fought inside the jail Friday morning. The deputies suffered minor injuries but Jones was rendered unconscious, officials said.

Officials have released few details of the fight. The names of the two deputies have not been released.

Jones was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with discharging a firearm at a habitation, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and lesser offenses, records show. He remained in custody on $25,000 bond.

Jones was accused of firing several gunshots from his white Ford Mustang at a home on Stroman Avenue near South Arlington Street in Akron. Several shots hit a neighboring house, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers working with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit spotted Jones' car a short time later at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Homestead Street, police said.

Jones sped around a corner, tossed a handgun from his car and stopped a few blocks away, where he was arrested. Officers recovered the gun, police said.

Jones' criminal history includes an 18-month prison stint in 2003 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He's also been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender, attempted abduction, burglary, failing to comply with police, possessing drugs, possessing heroin and resisting arrest, records show.

