Man killed, passenger injured in motorcycle crash

Travis J. Johnson, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Newark Police Department. A passenger on the motorcycle, Jennifer Lynn Hillberry, 40, of Elida, was transported to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, according to police. No details about her condition were available at midday Tuesday.

Johnson and Hillberry were thrown from the 2002 Suzuki Intruder after losing control on the ramp onto westbound Route 16 from northbound Route 79, according to police.

