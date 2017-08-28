Troopers seize 198 pounds of marijuana edibles in traffic stop

On August 25, troopers stopped a 2017 Cadillac SRX, with Florida registration, for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 in Madison County. Upon approach to the vehicle, troopers smelled the odor of marijuana. A probable cause search revealed the contraband. Troopers also recovered personal use of ecstasy pills throughout the vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Sutton, 36, of Los Angeles, was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony and possession of MDMA, a fifth-degree felony. Sutton was also charged with OVI.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.

* * *

Trooper seized 22 pounds of marijuana on the Ohio Turnpike

On August 25, 2017, troopers stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Impala, with Ohio registration for a turn signal violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

Upon approach of the vehicle, troopers smelled an odor of raw marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 22 pounds of high grade marijuana in the vehicle’s truck. Troopers also recovered miscellaneous prescription pills and personal use of marijuana in the passenger compartment. The contraband has a street value of $60,000.

The driver, Aaron Douglas Chan Wong, 39, of Akron, and passenger, Joshua E. Houston, 37, of Massillon were incarcerated in the Summit County Jail.

Each were charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.