Man flown to hospital after vehicles collide head-on

Bryan Henderson, 48, of Fremont, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Express south on Ohio 53 near County Road 182 when his vehicle went left of center and collided with a northbound 2008 Ford F-250 being driven by Harley Harman, 43, of Fremont, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol.

The collision sent Harman’s vehicle off the west side of the road, where it came to a stop in a ditch, troopers said. Henderson’s vehicle continued south for several hundred feet and then went off the east side of the road, where it struck a concrete culvert, continued on and struck a parked 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado then struck a utility pole.

Henderson was flown from the scene by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, troopers said.

Harman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Promedica hospital by Life Squad 18, troopers said.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department, Life Squads18 and 19, Life Flight medical helicopter, and the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department.