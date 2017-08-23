Police seize powerful fentanyl strain during early-morning drug raid

Investigators found carfentanil in the 7 a.m. raid Tuesday at a home on East 26th Street near Elyria Avenue, according to a statement released by the Lorain Police Department.

Anthony Coats was arrested on a warrant charging him with drug trafficking.

The Lorain Police Narcotics Bureau found 20 grams of a white powder they believe is carfentanil along with $845 and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Investigators learned about the drug sales from an anonymous tip about suspected trafficking from the home, police said.

Carfentanil is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and more than 10,000 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. It's often used to sedate large animals like elephants.

Most illicit fentanyl and carfentanil comes to the United States by way of China, and is at least partially blamed for the record-breaking overdoses deaths plaguing communities throughout the U.S. Both drugs are often mixed with heroin to give users the illusion that they're drugs are stronger.

Drug experts say that just a few grains of carfentanil are potentially lethal.

Coats is scheduled to appear Tuesday, Lorain police Det. Ryan Vrooman.

