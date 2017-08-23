Police called to possible overdose involving 'upset' girl, 7

Upon arrival, officers said they determined further assistance was needed in relation possible overdose. John D. Leitz, 29, of Plymouth, and Rachel G. Lindsay, 29, of Willard, both were transported to Mercy Health Willard Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the Huron County Department of Job and Family Services was contacted in relation to the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, who was on the scene at the time of the incident. Officers said they confiscated a bottle containing prescription drug, lorazepam and a small, blue pocket knife.

Leitz will be issued a warrant upon being released from the hospital, officers said, though it is unclear at this time what charges will be filed. Chief Shannon Chaffins, of the Willard Police Department was unavailable for comment.