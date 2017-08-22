Man attacked in suspected hate crime on East Bank of Flats, police say

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a food truck parked near Coastal Taco Bar and Chill on Old River Road on the East Bank of the Flats, according to police.

The 22-year-old Westlake man was standing in line with friend to order food when a man, who is white, yelled at him several times saying: "you don't belong, go back to your own country," according to police.

The police report does not list the 22-year-old man's ethnicity. The attacker, however, kept referring to the him as an "Indian," police said.

Reports said the attacker then approached the man and punched him at least twice in the face. The man hit his head on the cement and was knocked unconscious.

He suffered a broken jaw and had one tooth knocked out and several others that were loose, according to police reports.

Reports also indicated a possible name for the suspect.

A woman with the attacker kept yelling at the attacker, calling him "Greg."

The attacker ran off and the 22-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth, where he was treated and released.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.