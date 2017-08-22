BGSU to take steps to address sexual assault on campus

BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey appointed the task force in May after students held protests over how the university handles sexual assaults. The rallies were in response to a widely shared Facebook post by a student who wrote that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on campus and harassed after she reported the incident.

Many students have been sharply critical of the university and its administration, claiming their concerns and safety have not been taken seriously.

The task force — comprised of students, faculty, staff, and a victim advocate — also recommended improving the investigative and hearing processes, implementing bystander training, and creating a new sexual assault and conduct policy that supports an environment of reporting sexual misconduct on campus.

Ms. Mazey announced all the task force's recommendations will be implemented, according to a news release.

"As a community, we must all come together to prevent assaults from occurring on our campuses," she said in the release. "I am extremely pleased with the progress we've made and the direction we're taking."

