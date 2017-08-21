New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 18-20, 2017

Nichole L. Barnett, 36, 412 Dale Ave., Willard — Failure to appear
Austin M. Burton, 18, Willard — Contempt
Benjamin J. Byrd, 21, 160 Concord Court — Probation violation
Brian T. Dahm, 33, 408 Exchange Road, New London -— Probation violation
Joshua A. Hobbs, 35, 66 N. Hester St. — DUI
Eric B. King Jr., Detroit, Mich. — Speed limits, driving under suspension
Zachery J. Obermiller, 18, 103 E. Main Street, North Fairfield — Theft
Cory J. Williams, 39, 23 Newton St. — DUI, harassment by inmate
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct
Benjamin T. Dorsey, 215 Wood St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault
Chad A. Gonzalez, 34, 143 Sinclair, Bellevue — Disorderly conduct
Kyle G. Gregory, 32, Maryville, Tenn. — Using weapons while intoxicated, assault, aggravated menacing
Jessica L. Krauss, 21, Green Springs — Procuring
Myles A. Moyer, 26, 5141 Young Road, Bellevue -— Disorderly conduct
Miguel A. Vazquez, 18, 55 N. Foster St. -— Unauthorized use of vehicle