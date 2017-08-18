MVNU cross country teams involved in accident

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams and coach were traveling northbound on South Gamble Street in Shelby when a semi-tractor trailer went left of center and struck two vehicles traveling with MVNU. Two additional vehicles traveling with the caravan were not hit.

The Shelby Police Department and Shelby Fire Department responded to the scene, where five MVNU players were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

“This afternoon our cross country team, while traveling to a scheduled event in Sandusky, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash within the city limits of Shelby, Ohio. The crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer, resulted in heavy damage to several vehicles and five student-athletes being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries for precautionary measures,” said Aaron Quinn, Athletic Director.

“In times like this, we pause to give thanks to God for his care and take a moment to reflect on the truly important things in life,” Quinn added. “I am very grateful to the city of Shelby for their willingness to step in and help in so many ways.”

Families of the players have been notified and MVNU Cross Country Coach Chip Wilson has been with the team for the entirety of the day.

Kennedy Howell from New London and Matt McKenzie from Plymouth are listed on the most recent rosters. It is unknown whether either was among those traveling with the teams.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby Police Department.

