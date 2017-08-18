Deputy resigns, investigation sent to prosecutor

The incident was formerly under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

At this time, Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin said the BCI report has been forwarded to the Erie County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for “outside prosecution and review.”

Corbin said the information he has is limited until the prosecutor’s office is done reviewing the case. Erie County attorney, Kevin Baxter, was unavailable for comment Friday.

“I’m in limbo,” Corbin said. “I’m just waiting to hear back from them.”

Corbin was able to provide the name of the officer involved as former deputy Robert Lombardo.

“Mr. Lombardo has resigned from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office,” said the sheriff.