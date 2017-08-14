Sobriety checkpoint results announced

During the checkpoint and nearby saturation patrols, 261 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, two individuals were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI), one individual was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and one individual was charged with a drug offense.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, was utilized to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint was also held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

“Richland County law enforcement reminds area residents that if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” the patrol stated in a release announcing the checkpoint results. “Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”