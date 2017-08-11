Location of tonight's sobriety checkpoint announced

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant money in an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers, will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue in Fremont.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont police will work with troopers to deter impaired drivers in Sandusky County.

In announcing the checkpoint, the patrol make this statement: “If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”