Man gets 11 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend

Raymond D. Taylor, 36, pleaded guilty in Licking County Common Pleas Court to two counts of domestic violence, attempted escape, failure to comply, fleeing officers and felonious assault, related to incidents in March and May.

He had faced up to 14 years on the combined charges, said Assistant Prosecutor Hawken Flanagan.

Taylor was already facing charges for stabbing his girlfriend when he led Newark Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him attempting to ram a cruiser and being shot by officers.

He was subsequently hospitalized with minor injuries.

