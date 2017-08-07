5 local businesses cited for sale of alcohol, tobacco products to minors

Officers took minors to 25 local businesses, where they attempted to purchase alcohol or tobacco products. Of the 25 businesses involved in the operation, only five businesses received citations, a reduction from the nine violations issued in the previous year.

The businesses accused of selling alcohol and/or tobacco products to minors are Mickey Mart, Willard Convenience Mart, Missler’s IGA, La Campesina and East of Chicago pizza. Following review by the Ohio Investigative Unit, further charges might be filed on the liquor permit holder of each business.

Among the businesses that refused the sale of alcohol and tobacco sales to minors are Arnold’s Carryout, The Shoe Bar, VFW, Elk’s Lodge, Tin Shed Saloon, Tienda Don Chayo, Taco Rico Restaurant, Hy-Miler, Circle K, Rite Aid, Moose Lodge, Dollar General, Country Kitchen, Friendship Sunoco, Discount Drug Mart, Dynasty Lanes, Myers Cider Mill, Brass Pelican, Varsity Club and New Haven Friendship.

Chief of Police, Shannon Chaffins, said the Willard Police Department would like to thank the businesses that were compliant and refused the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors.

“Businesses that are compliant with Ohio law are taking responsibility for ensuring to help keep children in our community safe,” Chaffins said.

The Willard Police Department will continue to perform unannounced checks such as Thursday’s in the future to help ensure compliance with alcohol and tobacco laws.

Those cited are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Municipal Court on Aug. 10.