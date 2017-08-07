Motorcycle accident leaves Norwalk man in critical condition

Danny A. Mowry, 53, suffered serious injuries following the one-vehicle crash that took place around 10:04 p.m. Saturday, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Mowry was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson east on U.S. 20 in Ridgefield Township when he drove off the south side of the road, where the motorcycle struck a utility pole guide wire and a stop sign before overturning, ejecting him, troopers said.

Mowry, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered incapacitating head and neck injuries. He was treated at the scene by North Central EMS before being flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.