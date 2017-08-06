July roundup of inmates

Paul R. Arlin, 52, 22 Pitt St. — DUI
Christopher M. Billick, 25, Lorain — Probation violation
Clarence M. Botkins, 45, Ironton — Drug trafficking
Brandon M. Boyd, 209 W Main St, North Fairfield — Theft
Melissa D. Bridges, 31, Ironton — Heroin possession
Dondrea Q. Carter, 20, Ironton — Resisting arrest, obstructing justice and failure to comply
Daniel E. Clement, 34, Columbus — Contempt
Jeremiah Crain — 17 W Tucker Ave., Shelby — Domestic violence
Erudina S. Diaz, 46, New Haven — DUI
Jonathon M. Hoyt, 28, 39 Cortland St. — DUI, improper handling firearm in motor vehicle
Donita M. Leimeister, 39, 248 Whittlesey Ave. —DUI
Chadra R. Mobley, Ironton — Heroin possession
Scott G. Montgomery, 47, Shiloh — Obstructing justice
Nicholas L. Reutter, 33, Cleveland — Theft
Joseph L. Whitmore, 37, South Point — Hold for other agency
Russell L. Willard, 31, Berlin Heights — Vehicle trespassing
Malinda A. Wyatt, 35, Berlin Heights — Probation violation
John W. Youngless Jr., 36, Lodi — Possession of heroin and drug abuse instruments
Charles K. Case, 38, 23 Newton St. — Domestic violence
Kaden M. Sparkman, 21, 303 1/2 W. Maple St., Willard — Probation violation
Megan R. Wiseman, 29, 200 Benedict Ave. — Probation violation
Bradley S. Saunders, 31, 10202 Ohio, Wakeman — DUI more 0.17
Robert A. Spichak, 57, 3185 U.S. 20, Collins — Domestic violence, assault and failure to provide for an impaired person
Scott A. Haynes, 31, 100 S. Main St., North Fairfield — DUI
Jodi L. Stein, 28, Sandusky — Possession of a controlled substance
Gregory Barnett, 46, 255 Shady Lane — Court order hold
Octavia S. Gamble, 22, Fremont — FRA
Jordan J. Jones, 22, 21 Valley Park Drive — Contempt and probation violation
James L. Layne, 36, 3096 Washburn Road, Willard — DUI
Brian J. Murphy, 58, Lakewood — Failure to comply with building codes
Jesse T. Scherf, 25, 3762 Hartland Center Road, Collins — DUI
Marc B. Barnett, 28, 108 Pearl St. — Intimidation of a crime victim or witness, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm into habitat intimidation and intimidation of a crime victim or witness
Joshua W. Bolding, 25, 4775 Ohio 601 — Contempt
Roy D. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Violation of a protection order
Lillian K. Denson, 20, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault
Brian H. Eddington, 35, Attica — Probation violation
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — DUI
Cory A. Felter, 42, 33 W. Main St., Greenwich — DUI
James D. Fisher Jr., 38, Ashland — Domestic violence
Dustin J. Fogle, 28, Shelby — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Reynaldo M. Garcia, 20, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation
Michael D. Heatherington, 22, Shelby — Hold for another agency
Devan B. Johnson, 25, 157 Crestwood Drive, Willard — Domestic violence
Daniel M. Kash, 33, Shelby — Hold for other agency
Henry S. Mendez, 26, 327 Keefer St., Willard — Resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct
Tanisha M. Pomposelli, 24, 6 E. Seminary St., Greenwich — Possession of heroin
Edwin O. Ramirez-Vasquez, 20, 78 W. Chestnut St. — Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Jason A. Barnhart, 37, Sandusky — Probation violation
Chad M. Hale, 26, 515 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — Domestic violence
Amelia L. Isaac, 31, 117 W. High St., Plymouth — Trafficking in drugs - Schedule II
Jeffrey L. Patton, 46, 405 Park St., Willard — Possession of heroin
Taylor D. Atkins, 19, 606 Clark St., Willard — Probation violation
Starlette S. Batrez, 40, 108 Pearl St., Willard — DUI
Richard J. Stein, 48, Shelby — DUI over 0.17
Brandon S. Hanson, 30, 25 Spring St., Willard — DUI and criminal trespassing
Shane J. Nichols, 27, 2850 Zenobia Road — Contempt
Melissa J. Wilber, 40, 167 Whittlesey St. — Theft
Angela R. Hart, 29, 992 Ohio 61 S., Monroeville — Endangering children
Saul S. Perez, 35, 23 Newton Street. — DUI
Kristien M. Sochko, 23, 469 W. Main St., Bellevue — Having a weapon under disability and failure to secure a dangerous ordnance