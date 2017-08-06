Checkpoint results announced

Statistical data shows there were 173 crashes related to operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI) within three miles of the checkpoint in the last three years.

The state Highway Patrol also made 345 OVI arrests in this same time period within three miles of the OVI checkpoint.

An analysis of local alcohol related crashes showed that Erie County was an area of concern to the officers assigned to the patrol’s Sandusky post, Perkins Township Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

With this in mind, troopers initiated the OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds. They were assisted by Perkins Township police, Erie County sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio Investigative Unit. All agencies were in cooperation for safety of motorists traveling throughout the area.

During the two-hour operation, 533 cars passed through the checkpoint. Drivers were delayed approximately 20 seconds while officers conversed with the motorists. Six motorists were diverted for additional investigation. One motorist passing through the checkpoint was found to be impaired. Another two arrests for illegal drugs were made. Another person was cited for an open container violation.

“I would like to personally thank those motorists who designated a sober driver or made other travel arrangements after consuming alcohol,” said Lt. B. W. Gockstetter, Sandusky post commander. “We hope this trend continues so that no more lives are lost through the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel while impaired.”