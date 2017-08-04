Two men accused of stealing from non-profit

Habitat for Humanity, 7602 Milan Road, Sandusky, is a non-profit organization that builds houses and sheds, along with other furniture, for people in the area with low incomes. They’ve never been stolen from before — at least, not since Thursday, said Mike McCall, executive director.

“We caught them on surveillance,” he added.

The two men were seen driving into the Habitat for Humanity Restore parking lot between 3 to 4 a.m. last Thursday in a Chevrolet truck.

The suspects were seen loading the shed on the back of a trailer and then driving off, McCall said. However, their get-away wasn’t completely successful. The shed they reportedly just had taken managed to fall off the back of the trailer as they were driving and they left it in the middle of the road on U.S. 250.

An Erie County sheriff’s deputy called John Hoffman, a retired Sandusky resident, to tell him the shed was blocking his driveway later in the day.

“I went out to look at (the shed) in the morning,” Hoffman said. “It was sitting in the middle of the road; no damage to the shed at all.”

McCall was quite upset about the missing shed and trailer.

“People respect our things. They don’t vandalize or steal. The sad thing is they stole from a non-profit,” he said.

Since the culprits were caught on surveillance cameras, there is a good chance they’ll be found soon, McCall said.

“Chances are, we’ll get the trailer back, and they will get arrested,” he added

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.