Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, July 28-30, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Today at 4:30 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for July 28 through 30, 2017:

Paul R. Arlin, 52, 22 Pitt St. — DUI

Christopher M. Billick, 25, Lorain — Probation violation

Clarence M. Botkins, 45, Ironton — Drug trafficking

Brandon M. Boyd, 209 W Main St, North Fairfield — Theft

Melissa D. Bridges, 31, Ironton — Heroin possession

Dondrea Q. Carter, 20, Ironton — Resisting arrest, obstructing justice and failure to comply 

Daniel E. Clement, 34, Columbus — Contempt

Jeremiah Crain — 17 W Tucker Ave., Shelby — Domestic violence

Erudina S. Diaz, 46, New Haven — DUI

Jonathon M. Hoyt, 28, 39 Cortland St. — DUI, improper handling firearm in motor vehicle

Donita M. Leimeister, 39, 248 Whittlesey Ave. —DUI

Chadra R. Mobley, Ironton — Heroin possession

Scott G. Montgomery, 47, Shiloh — Obstructing justice

Nicholas L. Reutter, 33, Cleveland — Theft

Joseph L. Whitmore, 37, South Point — Hold for other agency

Russell L. Willard, 31, Berlin Heights — Vehicle trespassing

Malinda A. Wyatt, 35, Berlin Heights — Probation violation

John W. Youngless Jr., 36, Lodi — Possession of heroin and drug abuse instruments

 * * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Amanda R. Collins, 31, 1011 Maine St., Bellevue — Probation violation

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky —Assault

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault

Jacquelyn C. Kilgore, 40, PO BOX 173 Central Ave., Willard — Contempt

Nicholas Q. Laney, 20, 421 High St., Willard — Disorderly conduct

Jerry L. Robinson, 60, 750 Holiday Dr., Willard — Disorderly conduct (intoxication)

 

 

 

 

