Ohio completes execution of convicted child rapist, killer

Phillips, 43, died at 10:43 a.m., becoming the 54th inmate put to death by the state of Ohio since it first resumed carrying out the death penalty in 1999 and the first in three and a half years. A witness said there were no known complications during the execution.

During the process, a witness observed a tear drop from Phillips' left eye as he fell asleep.

Phillips was convicted in the 1993 murder and rape of Sheila Marie Evans, his Akron girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. He had repeatedly beaten and sodomized the child over several days, including the morning she died from cardiovascular collapse.

"To the Evans family, I'm sorry. You had to live so long with my evil actions," Phillps said during his final statement. "All those years, I prayed you'd forgive me and find it in your heart to forgive and have mercy on me.

"Sheila Marie did not deserve what I did to her," he said. "I know she is with the Lord and she suffers no more. I'm sorry to each and every one of you that you lived with this pain all those years."

The state used a combination of three drugs it has never used before — the sedative midazolam to put him to sleep, rocuronium bromide to shut down his breathing, and then potassium chloride to induce cardiac arrest.

"Words cannot convey the barbarity of the crime. It is simply unconscionable," the Ohio Parole Board said when it unanimously recommended that Gov. John Kasich not show Phillips mercy.

Phillips had pizza, Pepsi, and strawberry shortcake for his last dinner Tuesday night, but he passed on breakfast Wednesday. However, he requested grape juice and unleavened bread that was used for communion.

He visited with friends, prayed, and read the Bible.

The victim's half-sister, Renee Mundell said Wednesday that: "We have a very forgiving God...This is the first time in 24 years that I've seen any remorse from this man."

Sheila Marie's aunt, Donna Hudson, said she could not accept his apology.

"God forgave him, but I'm sorry I don't think I can," she said.

The girl's mother died of leukemia in 2008 while in prison on charges related to Phillips' abuse of her daughter.

Phillips repeatedly had execution dates scheduled only to see them delayed by the courts or by Mr. Kasich as the state struggled to find the lethal injection drugs it would prefer to use.

In 2013, Mr. Kasich granted Phillips a temporary reprieve to give him a chance to explore the possibility of donating a kidney to his dying mother, but the surgery never happened, and more execution dates came and went.

With Phillips' death, Ohio rejoined the club of states actively carrying out executions.

The state had not put an inmate to death since the problematic Jan. 16, 2014 execution of Dennis B. McGuire, of Preble County. The state had used a previously untried combination of midazolam and the morphine derivative hydromorphone.

Witnesses described McGuire as making choking and snorting sounds and struggling against his restraints in the unusually long 26 minutes after the drugs began to flow.

Ohio then abandoned that two-drug protocol, setting the stage for more than three years of legal battles and struggles to find either pentobarbital or sodium thiopental, two powerful barbiturates, that it had previously used to execute inmates in single-drug processes.

Their manufacturers, however, have blocked state access to the drugs for execution purposes, ultimately prompting Ohio to settle on its latest three-drug plan that again led off with midazolam.

Appeals by three death row inmates in Ohio and other inmates have argued that midazolam does not reliably induce deep and lasting unconsciousness to prevent the condemned from experiencing unconstitutionally cruel and unusual pain from the two follow-up drugs.

The next execution is scheduled for Sept. 13. Gary Otte, who was also a plaintiff with Phillips in the latest court challenges to Ohio's execution protocol, was convicted in the 1992 shooting deaths of two Parma residents during separate home robberies.

The next execution involving an inmate from northwest Ohio is set for Jan. 3, 2018. William Montgomery, connvicted in the 1986 murders of Toledo roommates Debra Ogle, 20, and Cynthia Tincher, 19.

Contact Jim Provance at: jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

___

(c)2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.