Teen arrested after posting live video of fatal crash on Instagram

Obdulia Sanchez was taken into custody on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving drunk in connection with the fatal crash, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office jail records. She is being held on $300,000 bail.

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving north of Los Banos when she swerved off the road and over-corrected her turn. She then veered across lanes and crashed into a wire fence, and her car rolled into a field. Her 14-year-old sister was ejected from the vehicle.

A second girl, also 14, was hospitalized after she suffered major trauma to her right leg.

CHP officials said the girls were not wearing seat belts.

Family members told KFSN-TV Sanchez posted a livestream of the crash on Instagram. Relatives told the television news station that her younger sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, was preparing for her quinceanera on Sunday.

The graphic video showed Sanchez as she filmed while behind the wheel of a Buick. Clad in a red baseball cap, Sanchez was singing and making hand gestures as music blasted. At one point, she held up her middle finger for the camera.

As the crash unfolded, screams could be heard in the shaky video.

Still recording, Sanchez said, “Everybody, if I go to (expletive) jail for life you already know why.”

She then panned the camera to her sister, who was lying in the grassy field and appeared to be suffering major head trauma. In the background, a girl could be seen waving her arms for help.

Sanchez said in an expletive-laden commentary: “My sister is … dying. Look … I … love my sister to death.”

After Sanchez kissed her sister’s face, she shook her several times and said, “Jacqueline, please wake up.”

“I … killed my sister, OK. I know I am going to jail for life, alright,” Sanchez said. “This is last thing that I wanted to happen, OK. I don’t … care though, I am holding it down. I love you. Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so … sorry.”

The CHP said officers were aware of the video, which they were investigating.

