Man fatally mauled when breaking up dogfight

Michael Parks, 60, of Fostoria, was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. Friday at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, according to Dr. Mark Fox, the Hancock County coroner. Mr. Parks died of exsanguinating hemorrhage from bite wounds, Dr. Fox said.

Amy Loving, 41, also of Fostoria, was walking her dog near the Parks residence in the 800th block of Davoli Street about 11 p.m. Thursday when Mr. Parks’ dog attacked hers, police said in a report. Mr. Parks interfered and was bitten.

Ms Loving’s dog was badly mauled and it was unclear whether it would survive, according to the report.

Mr. Parks’ dog is in the custody of the Seneca County dog warden, according to police. They did not say whether it was injured in the dogfight.

Fostoria, which straddles Hancock, Seneca, and Wood counties, is about 35 miles southeast of Toledo.

