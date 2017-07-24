8 immigrants found dead, 30 ill in sweltering tractor-trailer outside Walmart

Seventeen other people in extremely critical or serious condition and thirteen more with lesser injuries were found inside the truck by police and fire personnel about 12:30 a.m., said public information officer Romana Lopez. All victims are believed to have suffered from heat exposure/asphyxiation, Lopez said.

The truck didn't have a working air conditioning system despite blistering temperatures that reached 101 degrees Saturday, authorities said. All survivors were taken to several hospitals. The cause of death has not been released for the eight fatalities.

The case appears to be a human smuggling operation, but police do not know the country of origin, destination or ages of the deceased or injured, Lopez said. The two youngest known victims are 15 years old, Lopez said.

"They were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water," said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, briefing journalists at the scene in video authorities posted on social media. "It was a mass casualty situation for us."

A Walmart employee encountered a person from the truck who was disoriented and asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Lopez said. The employee gave the person the water and then called police, and when officers arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer and 30 other survivors inside, police Chief William McManus said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would review the immigration status of those who were in the trailer, McManus said according to KENS-TV.

The driver had been held, McManus said, but he didn't release the driver's identity.

Surveillance video showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer, police said.

"We're looking at a human trafficking crime this evening," McManus said, adding many of those inside the truck appeared to be adults in their 20s and 30s but also apparently two school-age children. He called the case "a horrific tragedy."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the San Antonio police Homicide unit are continuing to investigate, Lopez said. Authorities searched the nearby wooded area to locate any additional victims and plan to search Sunday in the daylight hours, Lopez said.

The National Weather Service's local office said the temperature in San Antonio hit 101 degrees just before 5 p.m. Saturday and didn't dip below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Other cases of human trafficking in the United States have led to more deaths. In May 2003, 19 immigrants being transported from South Texas to Houston died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer.

Prosecutors said the driver in the 2003 case heard the immigrants begging and screaming for their lives as they were succumbing to the stifling heat inside his truck but refused to free them. The driver was resentenced in 2011 to nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he had received.

