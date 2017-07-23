Local boys participate in OSHP junior cadet program

Aaron Burnett, of Plymouth; Elijah Cruz, of Norwalk; Brady Dotson, of Greenwich; Sam Sigsworth, of Milan; and Miguel Vazquez, of Norwalk, completed the program held June 25 to 29 at the patrol training academy in Columbus.

They were among 40 participants selected from applications submitted by young men and women who attended Buckeye Boys and Girls State. They exhibited exemplary performance throughout the previous school year or were eligible children of patrol employees who will be high school seniors this year.

The junior cadet program is designed to give young people better insight into the challenges faced by law enforcement officers by enabling them to experience a typical week at the training academy. To enhance their learning experience, junior cadets are required to stay at the academy, sleep in the dormitories and dine in the cafeteria. While at the academy, they gain knowledge from staff members about crash investigations, officer/violator contacts, self-defense tactics, K-9 operations, emergency vehicle operations, motorcycle operations, impaired driver apprehension and military drill.

Col. Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent, presented graduation certificates to the young men and women who participated in the junior cadet Program. The presentations were made at a ceremony at the academy. Family and friends of the cadets were also in attendance.