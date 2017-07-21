Troopers seize 110 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

On July 13, 2017, troopers stopped a 2009 Nissan Altima, with Ohio registration, for a window tint violation on Interstate 71. The driver was found to be under a license suspension and the passenger was unlicensed. Due to the suspension the vehicle was towed from the scene. During an administrative inventory of the vehicle the contraband was located.

The driver, L’Tanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, and passenger, Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, were incarcerated in the Richland County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies. Guess was also charged with driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.