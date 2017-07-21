Driver charged with red light violation in injury accident

The Norwalk Police Department investigated the collision between the vehicles driven by Joshua M. McConnell, 35, of 11111 Billings Road, Bellevue, and Bonnie S. Collum, 53, of 5144 U.S. 250, Lot 19. The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said McConnell was eastbound on Washington Street and is accused of failing to stop for the red light prior to turning north onto Whittlesey Avenue. Collum, who was southbound on Whittlesey Avenue, then hit the passenger side of McConnell’s vehicle.

McConnell was charged with a red light violation.

North Central EMS transported Collum to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with unspecified injuries.