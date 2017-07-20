logo

Missing persons

Several area residents still missing

Zoe Greszler • Updated Today at 11:06 AM
zgreszler.news@gmail.com

While Amanda Dean’s story seems to be heading toward a happy ending after the Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin reported she was located and “in a safe place,” there are still 1,039 who remain to be found.

Here is the latest list of area missing persons. A link to each individual’s file is included on the online version of this story:

Malikk Straughter, now 17, was listed as an endangered runaway from Sandusky on June 13.

Blake Eric Doolin, now 16, was listed as an endangered runaway from Clyde on Oct. 22.

Derek Tyler Roop, now 19, was listed as an endangered runaway from Oberlin on Feb. 26, 2016.

Benjamin Howard Brubaker, now 42, was reported missing from Ashland on Oct. 31, 2005.

Michael Allen Sheppard Jr., now 50, was reported missing from Perkins township on April 30, 2003. 

Paula Lynch, now 60, was reported lost, injured or missing from Sandusky on Jan. 1, 1998.

