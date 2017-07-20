Cop: 'I never dreamed just a little piece of powder would kick my butt like that'

It's been nearly seven weeks since Green accidentally overdosed on the drug, requiring four doses of Narcan to revive him.

In June, the 32-year-old East Liverpool police officer traveled to Columbus to shoot a training video and share his experience with other officers.

Green, who still has chest pains from his overdose, said he wants to preach the importance to officers of safety when dealing with drugs and drug suspects. In Columbus, some officers encounter fentanyl on a daily basis.

"Hearing from a fellow officer, I think it makes it more real. It drives the danger home," said Columbus police Officer Todd Waugh, who works on the advanced training unit and interviewed Green in the video.

Green said he was wearing medical grade nitrile gloves during most of the May 12 traffic stop. Two men in the car had ripped open the bags containing powder fentanyl, rubbed it on the center console and ground it into the carpet of the vehicle. They poured soda over it in hopes of concealing it from approaching officers.

Green patted down one of the men before putting on the gloves. And he never searched the vehicle. So he doesn't know how the drug made it on to his clothes.

More than an hour later, back at the East Liverpool police station in eastern Ohio, Green said he felt good about helping take a suspected drug dealer into custody. The last reports were getting finished, the story of a drug-related traffic stop was being relayed to midnight-shift officers just starting their day. Officers were high-fiving one another.

Then Green was told there was something on the back of his shirt about waist-level. "I reach around and ... pull my shirt to the front to see what it is, and by that time my fingers are already in it," he said. "Instinctively, I just brush it off a couple of times with my fingers."

In a matter of minutes, Green began to feel sick. He begged for help before falling face forward onto a concrete floor. A fellow officer caught him. He woke up the next day in a hospital room, suffering from severe chest pains.

"Safety. I can't preach it enough. When you're searching a vehicle, please have on gloves and a mask," he said. His department now requires that officers search cars together and look each other over afterward.

"If we had caught that at the scene, we would have cut that shirt off," he said.

Columbus police are provided with respirator masks and nitrile gloves, Waugh said.No Columbus officers have overdosed from fentanyl.

Green said he has always anticipated obvious dangers, such as guns and knives.

"I never dreamed just a little piece of powder would kick my butt like that," he said.

Stories like that of Green are becoming increasingly common as fentanyl — the deadly drug that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin — proliferates across our country. Earlier this week, a Cleveland police officer was hospitalized after coming into contact with what law enforcement believes to be fentanyl.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) authored the bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act to help address this crisis.

The STOP Act is designed to help prevent dangerous synthetic drugs such as fentanyl from being shipped through our borders to drug traffickers here in the United States. Specifically, the bill would require shipments from foreign countries through our postal system to provide electronic advance data — such as who and where the package is coming from, who it’s going to, where it is going, and what’s in it — before crossing our borders and entering the United States.

Having this information in advance will enable Customs & Border Protection (CBP) to better target potential illegal packages and keep these dangerous drugs from ending up in the hands of drug traffickers who want to harm our local communities.

Portman, on the Senate floor, on national TV, in op-eds, and more, is saying that now is the time to act on the STOP Act to help turn the tide of the addiction epidemic and stop these dangerous drugs from being shipped into our communities through the postal service.

During a recent hearing on this issue, Portman, as chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, asked the witnesses “how many more Americans have to die before our government gets its act together?”

In the hearing, Newtown Police Chief Thomas Synan and Dr. Thomas Gilson, who is the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, as well as Robert Perez, acting executive assistant commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, confirmed to Portman that the STOP Act would help fight back against the rising threat of fentanyl.

The STOP Act is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Major County Sheriffs of America.

———

©2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.