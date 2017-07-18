Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting 3 year old

Kenneth Sammons was indicted on gross sexual imposition and domestic violence charges. The charges stem from an October 2016 incident where he is alleged to have assaulted a 3-year-old while the child slept.

Clark County Deputy Debra Strileckyj wrote in an affidavit that she responded to a call and spoke with a witness. The witness told her that she, Sammons and the 3-year-old allegedly were sleeping in the same bed at the Drake Motel when she felt the bed shake.

"She pulled back the blankets and saw Sammons completely naked," the report says.

The affidavit says the child was sleeping and Sammons allegedly was knowingly assaulting the child.

Sammons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

___

(c)2017 Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Visit Springfield News-Sun, Ohio at www.springfieldnewssun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.