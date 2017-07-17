New inmates at the Huron County Jail, July 14 to 16, 2017

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 108 Pearl St. — Intimidation of a crime victim or witness, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm into habitat intimidation and intimidation of a crime victim or witness
Joshua W. Bolding, 25, 4775 Ohio 601 — Contempt
Roy D. Cox II, 35, 16 Ward Ave. — Violation of a protection order
Tristin C. Crawford, 18, Shelby — Theft
Lillian K. Denson, 20, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault
Brian H. Eddington, 35, Attica — Probation violation
Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — DUI
Cory A. Felter, 42, 33 W. Main St., Greenwich — DUI
James D. Fisher Jr., 38, Ashland — Domestic violence
Dustin J. Fogle, 28, Shelby — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Reynaldo M. Garcia, 20, 108 W. Pearl St., Willard — Probation violation
Michael D. Heatherington, 22, Shelby — Hold for another agency
Devan B. Johnson, 25, 157 Crestwood Drive, Willard — Domestic violence
Daniel M. Kash, 33, Shelby — Hold for other agency
Henry S. Mendez, 26, 327 Keefer St., Willard — Resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct
Ranisha M. Pomposelli, 24, 6 E. Seminary St., Greenwich — Possession of heroin
Edwin O. Ramirez-Vasquez, 20, 78 W. Chestnut St. — Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
George E. Burton, 55, 318 Pearl St., Willard — Hold for another agency
Kyle A. Carlson, 35, 4818 Williams Road, Bellevue — Domestic violence
Rochelle M. Eguia, 41, 741 Conwells Ave., Willard — Probation violation
Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, Swanton — Assault
Pamela A. Rodriguez, 57, 17 Reed St. — Misuse of 9-1-1
Jessica L. Smith, 32, 110 Bauer Court, Crestline — DUI