Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting that injured girl

The Willard Police Department and members of the Norwalk police special response team, Huron County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices used a search warrant Thursday night. Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffins, in a prepared statement, said the warrant was in connection with the shooting at 28 Spring St., Willard, in which a teenage girl was hit by a bullet fired into the residence.

“We safely arrested 28-year-old Marc (B.) Barnett on the warrant,” he added. “The warrant execution occurred without incident.”

Barnett, of 108 Pearl St., Willard, was indicted Friday by a Huron County grand jury. He was charged with 12 felony crimes, many of those carrying a firearm specification.

“He was arrested (Thursday) night during the search warrant,” Chaffins told the Reflector, referring to an incident at Barnett’s residence.

After his arrest, Barnett was transported to the Huron County Jail. He was booked into the facility about 6 a.m. Friday.

According to jail records, he is being held on three counts of attempted murder (all first-degree felonies), six counts of felonious assault (second-degree felonies), discharging a firearm into a residence (also a second-degree felony), intimidation and intimidation of a crime victim or witness (both third-degree felonies).

West Pearl Street is more than two blocks southwest of Spring Street, where the suspected shooting happened.

“We are still investigating part of it,” Chaffins said.

About 12:30 a.m. July 6, a dispatcher received a call from a man who reported multiple gunshots had been fired at the residence and his teen daughter was hit by one of the bullets. Willard EMS and police responded to the Spring Street scene.

The victim’s mother earlier told the Reflector her home was “shot up” while her family was sleeping. She said the girl was in her bedroom at the time of the shooting. Another family member told the Reflector that “this was not a result of anything caused from my family living the house.”

“Resolving the investigation of this cowardly act has been our top priority,” Chaffins said in his prepared statement without elaborating.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to Mercy Health-Willard Hospital for initial treatment. A medical helicopter later flew her to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The victim’s father later told Det. Jim Gilliam that she was treated for an injury to her lower left leg and released.

The victim’s condition was unknown at press time. However, family members have said the girl was on crutches soon after the shooting, had lost a lot of blood after being hit in the knee, “but they managed to stop the bleeding” and she was doing better, although she faces “a long recovery” emotionally and physically.

Chains attributed “the investigating (and) solving” of the shooting plus Barnett’s arrest “in just over a week from the incident” to the efforts of Gilliam, other Willard officers, the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, METRICH (a 10-county drug task force) and the Norwalk SRT.

“And especially some of our citizens who provided us with information to piece this all together,” he added. “Our message is simple. We are proud to call Willard our home and we as a community will exhaust every effort to help make Willard a safer, friendlier place to love, work and play.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Chaffins declined to say how Barnett and victim might know each other.