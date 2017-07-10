Norwalk man arrested after 'driving recklessly'

The driver was identified as Stephen Kennedy, 31.

A police officer originally tried to pull him over on Milan Avenue because Kennedy’s vehicle had license plates that were registered to another vehicle, Norwalk Police Capt. Eric Hipp said.

When officers tried to stop at 11:42 a.m., Kennedy decided to flee, Hipp said.

“A lot of the speeds in the pursuit were 35 to 40 (mph),” Hipp said. “It wasn’t an extremely high-speed chase.”

Nevertheless, the officers stopped pursuing Kennedy when they saw him leaving Norwalk and heading into Erie County. One of the officers already recognized him, Hipp said, so they felt the pursuit could be terminated and the suspect could be arrested later.

However, “about 10 minutes later he came back into town and he was still driving recklessly,” he said. “(They were) getting 9-1-1 calls, reporting the reckless driver.”

Once Kennedy returned to Norwalk, he “almost caused multiple traffic crashes,” the police report stated.

So the pursuit was re-initiated and the spike strips were deployed, which slowed down the vehicle.

Kennedy turned onto Adams Street, which is a dead-end street, and finally stopped the vehicle. He then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Lefty Grove ball fields behind the VFW hall.

He was arrested and taken to the Huron County Jail, where he remained Monday night, unable to post a $35,000 bond.

Kennedy is charged with fleeing and eluding and failure to comply with the order or signal of an office (both third-degree felonies), receiving stolen property (a fifth-degree felony) and driving with driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.