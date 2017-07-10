Coast Guard rescues, assists 29 people over busy weekend across Great Lakes

The names of the rescued and assisted individuals will not be released.

In one instance, Coast Guard Station Buffalo launched a 25-foot response boat-small boatcrew in response to a notification of a person in the water near Bird Island Pier, Buffalo, New York, shortly after midnight Monday. Local fishermen had thrown the individual a net but were unable to get the person into their vessel. The Coast Guard rescued the exhausted individual and brought the survivor to Erie Basin Marina for medical evaluation.

In the remaining cases, the Coast Guard rescued or assisted boaters across the Great Lakes taking on water or beset by weather. The Coast Guard recommends boaters check the forecasted weather conditions prior to departing shore. In many cases, weather conditions can quickly deteriorate and catch boaters unaware and underprepared.

Visit http://www.uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/ for a list of recommend safety tips every mariner should heed, which could help save your life.