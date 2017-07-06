17 people died on Ohio roads on or near the Fourth of July

Impairment was proven to be a factor in five of those crashes.

Troopers made 908 arrests for impaired driving (operating a vehicle while impaired; OVI) and 624 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 807 crashes and made more than 43,000 traffic contacts in total, which included assisting more than 5,000 motorists.

“When someone chooses to drive after a night of drinking, the consequences can be deadly,” said Col. Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority, whether they’re patrolling during a long holiday weekend or any other night. Motorists should be smart and always plan a sober way home.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 1 to July 4, there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people. This included seven OVI-related fatal crashes which claimed the lives of eight.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/July4th2017.pdf.