Preliminary investigation indicates Dana D. Dubose, 36, was running from the scene of a killing reported late Monday in Springfield Twp.

“We knew he was fleeing the previous crime scene,” Lt. Rob Sellers of the Ohio Highway Patrol said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

Dubose is suspected of killing Princess Brown, 32, who was found dead inside their home on Murat Court in Springfield Twp., Hamilton County, according to reports.

Dubose and Brown lived there with a child, Sellers said.

Dubose was allegedly shot by the trooper in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant, just west of the Interstate 75 interchange on U.S. 40 near Ranch View Drive, in Vandalia.

“We don’t know why he got off there. We don’t know why he rammed the rear of the cruiser,” Sellers added. “Those details may never be known.”

The trooper was in the cruiser writing a ticket for a red-light violation when Dubose, driving a Chevrolet Cruze, crashed into the vehicle.

The trooper hit his head and had “a pretty good knot,” but otherwise avoided serious injury, Sellers said.

The trooper, on administrative leave, pending investigation of the incident, would not be identified until the fatal shooting incident is reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office, Sellers said.

Dubose had spent most of the last eight years in Ohio prisons.

He was on parole for domestic violence and having weapons under disability in Hamilton County, having been released from prison on Feb. 15, 2016, after serving 6.5 months with credit for 519 days in jail, according the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was sentenced to two years in prison in the case, his second resulting in a prison term in Ohio, according to state records.

Dubose was previously admitted to state prison on May 15, 2008 for aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order in Hamilton County. Sentenced to four years, with 110 days jail time credit

Dubose was initially released on Dec. 20, 2011, but returned to prison in this case on July 25, 2013 for violating parole, and released again on March 15, 2014.

———

©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.