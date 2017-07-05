Beaten, locked up and neglected

The sentences were handed down Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

After a 22-year-old man in their care was found wondering the Norwalk Walmart in early October and told police he was beat, tied up and fed dog food, the home of Robert, 57, and Barbara Spishak, 56, of 3185 East U.S. 20, Collins, became the scene of an investigation.

There, authorities seized a large, metal “screw eye” from the east side of the northwest bedroom, a five-gallon bucket and bolt lock from the bedroom, according to the warrant. Huron County Sheriff’s Detective Rich Larson, the lead investigator, took a swab of suspected human feces from the white bucket at the Collins residence.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Shupp, according to the warrant, said the victim had a bruise on his left bicep, which he “reported was from being hit with a wooden board.” The deputy went to the Collins house and found the man’s bedroom, which had “no lights in the light fixtures, the windows had boards on them” and the large bolt was “screwed into the baseboard of (the) east wall of (his) bedroom.”

“There was no carpet and just a sleeping bag and a blanket and a pillow on the wooden floor for him to sleep on. The food in the house was locked up, so that (he) could not eat it. There was also a lock on the outside of (his) bedroom door,” Larson wrote in the warrant.

The detective contacted the two Adult Protective Services workers assigned to the case, who interviewed the man and his cargivers. According to the warrant, the pair said Robert Spishak “used a board to paddle” the victim and they fed him dog food “because he liked eating it.” Also, the Barbara alleged she and her husband threatened to lock the man in his bedroom and also would threaten to “tie him up.”

Initially Robert faced charges of assault, domestic violence, abduction, unlawful restraining and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person. Barbara faced a charge of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person and was charged with complicity to each of her husband’s charges.

Sentenced to jail

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Barbara was sentenced to serve 60 days in the county jail after pleading guilty to failing to provide for functionally impaired person and complicity to domestic violence, both first-degree misdemeanors. She will have to pay $500 in fines and serve three years of community control, frequently referred to as probation. If she violates that probation, Barbara could face up to 120 days in jail. Prosecutors dismissed the felony charge of complicity to assault in exchange for the plea.

Her husband received 180 days in jail for his fourth-degree felony charge of assault. He also received 90-day sentences for misdemeanor charges of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person and domestic violence, all of which will run concurrently to the 180 day sentence. He will serve these as part of a work-release program. Robert also will pay a $1,000 fine and be put on community control. If he violates his probation he will could face up 18 months in prison.

As part of his plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed one count of abduction.

The Spishaks were ordered to return the victim’s clothes, shoes and CDs and are not allowed to have any contact with him until and unless after their probation the victim decides he would like to reconnect.

Prior to Judge Jim Conway announcing the sentences, he heard comments from community members, many in support of the Spishaks. They were described as “kind,” “compassionate” people who “would give you the shirts off their backs.”

‘I was beat up’

Victim advocate John Brickman, who had been assigned this case, said the 22-year-old man “has been very polite right away” but it was obvious to all who met him that he was “disabled and it was clear he needed help from the community and help from Christie Lane.”

Brickman said the victim had “issues to work through” but after being hospitalized in Firelands Regional Medical Center’s psychiatric ward in February “is doing much better,” living in the community, working at Christie Lane Industries and training at Panera Bread.

“I don’t understand,” Brickman said. “It’s obvious he needed help and didn’t get it. In his words, ‘I was beat up. I was mistreated. I was locked up.’ I don’t understand the choices that were made (for his care).”

When the victim came to the stand, he didn’t say much. When Conway asked him what happened to him, he replied, “I got locked away,” and said he didn’t feel good in that situation, but was doing well now.

“It does seem you’re doing good now,” the judge said. “I wish you luck as you move forward.”

According to the prosecuting attorney, Bambi Couch, the victim was “underweight” with his pants pockets cut out “because he would fill them with dog food (to eat later).”

“Their idea of caring for him, they admitted, was locking him in a room for hours, giving him peanut butter sandwiches and a bucket to use as a toilet,” she said. “And I don’t for a second believe it was a lack of knowledge on their part for how to care for him, given Mrs. Spishak’s history with developmentally disabled children.

“When there are those sources available and you don’t avail yourself to them, that is neglect.”

The judge later told the courtroom “the facts of the case” support that the victim was beat “more than once” with a wooden board.

Family’s testimonies

Among those who spoke in favor of the Spishaks was their daughter, Hope Tucker, who said her mother “took (the victim) in as one of her own” when she was 13 and he was a year and a half younger than she was.

“The things I’ve seen as a medic, I understand what is abuse, what is misguidance, what is miscare,” Tucker said. “I will say they did not do everything in their power to provide correctly for (the victim) and that is because of lack of knowledge of resources. They provided solely with their heart. They did what they though was right. They never intended any kind of harm or ill will toward him.

“We did everything in our power to welcome him into our family and make him a productive member of society. My parents never really received, that I remember, any guidance from the state. ... I will say that my parents provided very well for him. ... We didn’t expect more than what he was capable of. However, we did demand that he be the best person that he could be.”

Tucker said she saw “absolutely no signs” of physical abuse while she lived at home.

“My parents, as everyone has said, are great people. They didn’t do things right, but they definitely did it with what they thought was going to be the best option for him.”

Barbara’s sister, Terry Turner, said the Spishaks took the victim in and “loved him as their own.”

“He was a student on my sister’s bus. She was a bus monitor for 17 years for special needs children,” Turner said.

“(The victim’s) family didn’t want him. They tossed him aside and asked my sister to take him in and she did so with open arms. ... When he got there, he couldn’t eat with a fork. He couldn’t tie his shoe. He couldn’t basically do any of the basic necessities. I would honestly be scared to know where he’d be without their guidance for the years they had him.

Following the sentencing, family and friends gathered with the Spishaks to talk and share tears.