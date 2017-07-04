Missing children, missing photographs

Recovering missing people, especially children, has become a priority for law enforcement, elected officials and advocates alike. But some people question whether state agencies are doing enough to identify and rescue kids adrift in the world.

Rob Portman, Ohio's Republican U.S. senator, drafted legislation to address the issue nationally. The Bringing Missing Children Home Act, passed in 2015, mandates that law enforcement acquire a photograph of the child within 48 hours when one is available. The law essentially codifies best practices for law enforcement when dealing with missing children.

However, it appears that implementation of the law has been inconsistent in Ohio. A Dispatch analysis of the attorney general's database in early June showed that among 558 missing-children reports, 71 percent had no photograph. That raised concern among experts and advocates.

"It's difficult to help find them without a photo," said Theresa Flores, an advocate and human-trafficking survivor. "We can obviously see that it hasn't changed ... Obviously, someone is not in compliance."

Flores, who founded Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution (SOAP), questions whether state agencies have the resources and incentive to obtain photographs or adequately investigate every case that comes across their desks.

"Do we need an independent agency to hunt down photos?" Flores said. "A lot of these kids are in foster care or runaways, and it seems like nobody cares about them."

To the credit of law enforcement, the vast majority of missing children are returned home relatively soon, a fact echoed by Flores. Of 19,902 missing Ohio children in 2016, 98 percent were returned safely, according to the Attorney General's Clearinghouse Report. That leaves nearly 400 children unaccounted for.

In an emailed statement, a Portman spokesperson said, "Every law takes time to be fully implemented and we are pushing all the stakeholders to move as quickly as possible."

Research shows that if a child is missing in Ohio for two weeks, "there's a high probability that they've been approached by a (human-trafficking) recruiter," said Celia Williamson, a human-trafficking expert at the University of Toledo.

Williamson said law enforcement doesn't put enough priority on missing children, not only in Ohio, but also nationally. Still, law-enforcement agencies have options when it comes to securing a photograph of a missing child.

Detectives with the Columbus Police Division's Missing Persons Unit begin looking for photographs immediately, according to Sgt. Denise Reffitt. Often, she said, photographs of the child don't exist, or if they do, they aren't useful.

"Sometimes they have pictures," Reffitt said. "But we can't take a picture that's two or three years old. They don't look like that anymore."

There's nothing in the Bring Missing Children Home Act that specifies whether authorities can refuse a photograph if it's years old. Reffitt said the department is in full compliance with the law. Data on photographs in the police division's missing-children reports wasn't immediately available.

"If you have a picture that's two years old, I would try to use it," Williamson said. "Why wouldn't you try to use it?"

Flores also questioned the practice, asking why age-enhancement programs aren't used more often when an older picture is available.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office manually enters information from the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, according to Cynthia Peterman, director of intelligence in the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case-management system used by the office is "not smart enough to collect photographs from NCIC," Peterman said. This leaves the staff to find and update the pictures.

Nearly all Ohio reports on the website of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children contain a photograph.

Jill Del Greco, a spokesperson for DeWine, said that many of the cases in which a photograph is unavailable are ones in which a kid is missing from a children services agency. Such cases, which previously existed in a legal gray area, should be cleared up by a legal opinion issued recently by DeWine.

DeWine said children services agencies have a mandatory duty to provide photographs of missing children to law enforcement. He is expected to extend the opinion to include state authorities as well.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said in a statement that the database on the attorney general's website is likely to have more photos as a result of the legal opinion.

The rationale for why photos are missing is a bone of contention for parents and families of missing children.

"Any child that's missing should be viewed equally," Flores said.

The attorney general's office did not change any policy or procedure for handling missing-person reports after the passage of Portman's bill in 2015, Del Greco said. "BCI was already in compliance with the law, so no changes were needed to comply with the law," she said in an emailed statement.

A collaborative approach to finding missing children and combating human trafficking has largely been successful in Toledo, Williamson said. Community advocates, citizens and law enforcement routinely partner for education and awareness efforts.

"The reason they're so successful is because people in our community call in a lot of tips," Williamson said. "They're the eyes and the ears. They own the issue now; it's their issue. We're all in this together."

Columbus police said they refrain from inundating the community with missing-person reports.

"We can't put all the 'missings' out, because it's kind of like the boy who cried wolf, a little bit," said Sgt. Rich Weiner, a police spokesman. "If you keep putting it out there to the public, then they're going to become desensitized to it and they're not going to look anymore."

Williamson pushed back, saying that "saturation of the community is a good thing."

Flores said: "Why aren't these kids pictures being posted in the rest stops, the post office, the Walmart? Nobody is utilizing those things that we used to (do)."

akeiper@dispatch.com

@keiperjourno

___

(c)2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.