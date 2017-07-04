Man, 30, shot and killed after home invasion

According to a late-night news release, a man was shot and taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Michael W. Christensen.

"We are investigating it as a homicide," Sheriff George Maier said. "It appears to be a home invasion."

The scene of the shooting is about two miles south of Canton. Sheriff deputies responded at 5:35 p.m. Monday.

"We got a 911 call in reference to shots fired," said Michaela Madison, public relations officer for the Stark County Sheriff's Office, early in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

"Somebody came here and there was some kind of confrontation," Maj. C.J. Stantz said. "We are interviewing neighbors to piece together the puzzle to see what happened here."

This shooting marks the fifth homicide Stark County sheriff deputies have responded to in recent weeks. On June 12, Rogell John II, 71, and his wife, Roberta John, 64, were killed in their home in the 1300 block of Mount Pleasant Street NE in Lake Township. And on June 15, Kathryn Stockdale, 54, and her son, James Stockdale, 21, were killed at their home in the 9000 block of Dolphin Street SW in Bethlehem Township.

