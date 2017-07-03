He later would, telling a dispatcher the Monroe County woman set her vehicle ablaze with their 11-year-old son inside, according to the recording of Mr. Richter's 911 call.

Mr. Richter told a Monroe County dispatcher he received the text message Tuesday from Mrs. Richter, 48, who is charged with assault with intent to murder and arson. The Blade received a copy of the 911 call Monday from Monroe County Central Dispatch.

In social media, "lol" is an acronym for "laugh out loud."

Both Mrs. Richter and the boy were found unharmed outside of the car, according to officials.

Mrs. Richter apparently called her husband, telling him she put zip ties on their son and set her Ford Focus on fire at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 13200 S. Dixie Highway, the same location the woman's mother is buried, Mr. Richter indicated to the dispatcher. The cemetery is approximately 15 minutes from the Richter's home.

Deputies at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday responded to the LaSalle Township cemetery. They said she bound the boy's wrists before locking him inside. She's further suspected of unsuccessfully trying to light a second fire near the boy, deputies said.

The mother and son were found outside of the vehicle, the dispatcher told the father on the recording.

Mr. Richter said he could hear his son crying in the background, but that the boy was saying he was OK, according to the call.

Once Mr. Richter got off the phone with his wife, he called 911, the report indicates.

Mr. Richter said his wife was not acting different that day and never threatened to hurt the boy in the past, according to the recording.

"(It's) totally unlike her. She's the best mom in the world," Mr. Richter told the dispatcher.

On Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office declined a public records request for an incident report, saying the report is open pending investigation with the deputy and has not been reviewed with the prosecutor's office.

On Friday, Michael Roehrig, chief assistant prosecutor, declined to elaborate on the case. A sheriff's office investigator did not return a call seeking comment.

Also last week, two people at Mrs. Richter's residence declined to comment.

A 1st District Court judge in Monroe set bond at $100,000.

