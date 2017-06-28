New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 27, 2017

Lisa M. Garlock, 50, Vickery — Corrupt activity. medicaid fraud, practicing medicine/surgery without a license, illegal processing of drug documents, trafficking in buprenorphen and trafficking suboxone

Dariu D. Myers, 22, Elyria — Probation violation

Willie L. Otis, 39, 13 Sycamore Drive — Endangering children and domestic violence

Stevie N. Trushel, 20, 1696 Murray Road, New London — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Stacy R. Core, 27, 8221 State 61, Plymouth — Trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in drugs, schedule III, Trafficking drugs, schedule II