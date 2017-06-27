New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 26, 2017

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 108 Pearl, Willard — Violation of protection order

Robert W. R. Elliott, 23, 263 N. West, Bellevue — Probation violation

Samantha E. Foster, 23, Bloomville — Probation violation

Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs, schedule III

Lisa A. House, 56, 122 Mechanic St., Clyde — Corrupt activity, practicing medicine/surgery without a license and illegal processing of drug documents

Alexis J. Leech, 40, 303 Finch St., Sandusky — Driving under a 12-point suspension

Joshua D. Lopez, 37, 100 S. Main St., North Fairfield — Expired plates, fictitious plates and FRA

Zachary J. Obermiller, 18, 103 E. Main St., North Fairfield — Assault

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Jonathon M. Jones, 28, 991 Ohio 61 S., Monroeville — DUI