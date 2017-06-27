Man tased after allegedly kicking out cruiser window

Joseph Willmeth, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, vandalism, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, according to court reports. He appeared in the Clark County Municipal Court on Monday and plead not guilty.

Police were sent to the 2000 block of Tavenner St. at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on a call of Willmeth was allegedly acting like he was going to stab his girlfriend and daughter with a knife, according to a police report. Once his girlfriend told him she was on the phone with police, Willmeth threw the knife on the ground and took off running through the yard.

Willmeth was later located on Belmont Avenue, but he continued to walk away from police. An officer attempted to stop him, but Willmeth then got into a fighting stance. He was tackled by police officers, but continued to pull his hands away from them. He was eventually handcuffed and taken back to the scene on Tavenner Street.

As officers spoke with witnesses, Willmeth began kicking the back passenger side window of the cruiser, causing glass to shatter. Officers told Willmeth several times to stop kicking or he would be tased, but Willmeth continued to do so. He was tased by police, but continued to cuss and yell at them. Willmeth was treated by medics at the scene, but also yelled and cussed at them.

Willmeth was placed in the Clark County Jail.

