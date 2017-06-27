Conney graduates from FBI National Academy program

The 268th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states. Included in the class are members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 24 international countries, five military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents and other staff members holding advanced degrees — many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia due to accreditation by the university of the many courses offered.

The graduating officers were represented by the class spokesperson, John Richard Russo, chief of police, Rutherford Police Department, Rutherford, N.J. A total of 50,141 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.