Three killed after car collides head-on with semi while attempting to pass

A 2013 Dodge Avenger with four young adults was traveling on U.S. 6 at 7:45 a.m. when the driver attempted to pass traffic and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol.

The semi driver, Christopher M. Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, Ky., attempted to take evasive action to avoid the collision, troopers said. He was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger, a 21-year-old man from Louisville, Ky., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old Louisville, Ky. woman, also was pronounced deceased at the scene, as was a back seat passenger, a 25-year-old Louisville, Ky. man.

The back seat driver’s side passenger, a 21-year-old woman from New Albany, Ind., was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Sandusky County EMS.

Troopers are working with the Louisville and New Albany Police Departments to make notification. The names will be released when notification is complete.

U.S. 6 will remain closed between U.S. 23 and Helena until the investigation is complete and EMA coordinates the cleanup of the diesel fuel spilled from the crash.

Speed is the main cause of the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by ODOT, Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMA, Sandusky County EMS, Helena Fire and EMS, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Ash’s Towing and Madison’s Towing.