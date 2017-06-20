logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 19, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 12:18 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for June 19, 2017:

Joel A. Albanese, 26, 22 Surrey Court, Monroeville — Contempt

Shalyn K. Barman, 25, 193 E. Monroe St., Monroeville — DUI

Natalie A. Berendt, 23, 17 W. Union St., Greenwich — Probation violation

Thomas E. Brewster, 56, 21 Spring St. — Failure to file income tax return

Wayne W. Enderby, 23, 543 Spangler St., Willard — Probation violation

Jeremy P. Holzmiller, 23, 3525 Ohio 20 E., Collins — DUI

Antonio X. Kimbro, 20, 302 Maplewood St., Willard — Criminal damaging and assault

Jeffrey M. Lesher, 22, Attica — Probation violation

Rebecka L. Reed, 37, 517 Spring St. Willard — Probation violation 

Robert E. Satterfield, 35, Richland correctional Facility, Mansfield — Corrupt activity, burglary and breaking and entering

Quentin D. Sims, 31, Fremont — Possession of drugs — schedule I, II

